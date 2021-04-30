Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,754 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,754 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,753,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

