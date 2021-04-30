Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 52,698 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,698 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.06 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

