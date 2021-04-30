Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.96.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $770.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

