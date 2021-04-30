China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.