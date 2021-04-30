China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Update

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the March 31st total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,751,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHNC stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 6,754,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,030,797. China Infrastructure Construction has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get China Infrastructure Construction alerts:

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model in the Houston Metro area, Texas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for China Infrastructure Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Infrastructure Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.