China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

