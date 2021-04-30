China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $17.03 on Friday. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

