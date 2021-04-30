China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

CYD stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $659.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Yuchai International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.