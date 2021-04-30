Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 167,617 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $722.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,251,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,825,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

