Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,602.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,484.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,473.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,400.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.