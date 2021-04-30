Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,725.00 at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

CMG stock traded up $14.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,498.71. 2,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,166. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,473.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,400.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $856.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

