Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,875.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,484.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,473.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,400.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $3,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.