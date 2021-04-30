CIBC Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

POW opened at C$35.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.44. The firm has a market cap of C$24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$18.79 and a twelve month high of C$36.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

