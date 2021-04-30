CIBC Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$11.25

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -337.19.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million. Analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

