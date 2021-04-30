Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 398,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $106.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

