CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 82.7% in April

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the March 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

