Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XEC. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.42.

XEC opened at $67.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

