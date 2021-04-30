CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

