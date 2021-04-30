Citigroup Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.