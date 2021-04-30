Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $302.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $292.00 to $302.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.93.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,650,150. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

