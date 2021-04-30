Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WNDLF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Wendel stock remained flat at $$133.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.26. Wendel has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

