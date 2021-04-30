Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.54 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,247,000 after buying an additional 504,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

