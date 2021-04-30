Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

