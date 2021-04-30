Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $446,336.00 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.52.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

