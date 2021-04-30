Clean Yield Group Has $2.84 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

