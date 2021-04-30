Clean Yield Group Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 2.4% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.71 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.