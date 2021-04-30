Clean Yield Group Increases Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of KL stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

