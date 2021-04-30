Clean Yield Group Sells 1,324 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,055,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

