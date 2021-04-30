Clean Yield Group Sells 200 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,533,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Helios Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

