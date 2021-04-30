Clean Yield Group Sells 5,199 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Camden National comprises 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.58% of Camden National worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Camden National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

