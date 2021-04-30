Clean Yield Group Sells 9,105 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 518,713 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,639,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

