Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Raised to $2.50 at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,999 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,039,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.