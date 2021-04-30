ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CTR opened at $22.27 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

