Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.41.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.23. 148,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,866,639. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

