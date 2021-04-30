Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Issues Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

