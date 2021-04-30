Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lowered to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

CDE stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 373.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 39,084 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,236.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

