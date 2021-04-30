Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,687. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

