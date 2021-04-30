Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,758. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.