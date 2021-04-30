Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000.

PSF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 33,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,354. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

