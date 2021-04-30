Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $8,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $38.85 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $51.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

