Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

