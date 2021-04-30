Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $6,991,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 52,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

