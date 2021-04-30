Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

