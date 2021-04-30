Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.300 EPS.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $109.01. 1,213,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,182. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

