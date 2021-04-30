Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 8548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

