Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

