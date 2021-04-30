Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.10. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:CYH opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

