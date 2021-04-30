Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $13,031,000. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after acquiring an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,463. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.