Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. 123,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

