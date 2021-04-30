Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

XRAY stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.17, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $66.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

